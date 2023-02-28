OneSpan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.4 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219 million.
OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $232 million to $242 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSPN