OneSpaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASSAU, Bahamas — OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $168.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $53.2 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $546.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, OneSpaWorld said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million.
