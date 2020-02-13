Founded nearly 18 years ago, Wayfair has never made a profit. Although sales have risen as more people become comfortable buying sofas and rugs online, the company spends much of its revenue on shipping, advertising and other costs.

Wayfair said in a prepared statement that it continually evaluates “the needs of the business,” and that it is still hiring for other roles. “We remain as confident as ever in Wayfair’s future,” the company said.

Wayfair also runs other online stores under different names, including Perigold, AllModern and Birch Lane. Following other online brands that have opened physical stores, Wayfair opened its first permanent mall store last year.