Casper just recently expanded beyond online selling to opening nearly 50 physical stores and selling to retail partners like Target and Amazon. It has also expanded beyond mattresses to pillows, sheets and dog beds.

Founded in 2014, Casper proved naysayers wrong that no one would buy a mattress online. In fact, it revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by coming up with a mattress flexible enough to be folded into a box small enough to fit into a trunk of a car.

It says it has lots of room to grow, estimating that the global sleep economy was about $432 billion last year. It says the U.S. sleep business was nearly $80 billion last year. Casper’s success has also helped to to spawn other online rivals like Brooklinen and Leesa Sleep.

Still, Casper is losing money. For the first nine months ended Sept. 30, it had sales of $312.3 million. Net losses were $67.23 million during that nine-month period. In 2018, sales were $357.9 million, while losses were $92.1 million. In 2017, the company had sales of $250.9 million and incurred losses of $73.4 million.

The stock will be listed under “CSPR” on the New York Stock Exchange.