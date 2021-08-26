Yet the angry public backlash from OnlyFans users shows how these decisions are rippling out unpredictably after Covid-19. As the pandemic dragged more of the global economy online, more people have had to rely on tech platforms to scratch out a living. It’s not every day you have performers like Erica Cherry calling on banks to hear “the voices of the sex-work community.” We shouldn’t dismiss the dark side of online porn, but legitimate sex workers — not just banks — have networks to maintain, too.