The OnlyFans logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 17, 2021. OnlyFans, a site where celebrities and adult-film stars charge admirers for access to videos and photos, is in talks to raise new funding at a company valuation of more than $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. (Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg)

“OnlyFans and SPACs” is a combination of words that would be great for:

• befuddling a time-traveler from, say, the 1980s and

• getting people to click on a headline.

Otherwise, it is not quite a match made in heaven.

Nevertheless, Axios reports, the subscription-based content platform OnlyFans, sort of like a Substack for pornographic thirst traps, is trying to go public by merging with a SPAC. That’s short for “special-purpose acquisition company,” a different sort of thirst trap. They’re “blank check” companies that try to buy hot merger targets with cash raised from public investors looking for an IPO-like pop. But too often they mainly enrich their sponsors.

For a while they were among the hottest offerings on Wall Street, but investors have friend-zoned them lately; they’re shunning risk generally, and SPACs now have a well-earned reputation for overpromising and underdelivering.

OnlyFans shouldn’t have an “underdelivering” problem, given its $1.2 billion in net revenue and $620 million in free cash flow last year, both numbers projected to double in 2022.

But OnlyFans does have a “pornography” problem, which is turning off SPACs. Last August, in an effort to attract new capital, it tried to ban “sexually explicit” content, infuriating a vast swath of its content creators and most of its user base. It had to abandon that plan, but it still needs cash, and Axios reports even SPACs are queasy about porn, as it turns out.

The new vision is reportedly for OnlyFans to turn itself into “a combination of Patreon and TikTok.” Sounds great, except that those two things already exist, and molding a rival fusion of them both will take, you guessed it, investment.

Perhaps looking for some TikTok magic, OnlyFans tried to woo Kevin Mayer’s SPAC. Mayer, you might recall, had cups of coffee at TikTok and Disney. But the leap from Mickey Mouse to adult content may have been too big for him. Not everyone can be Bella Thorne.

There’s a bit of hypocrisy on Wall Street’s part here; adult content has made a ton of cash for investors, especially in the early days of the Internet. And there is a growing movement to recognize the sex work OnlyFans promotes as legitimate work.

A SPAC was fine with taking Playboy public last year, though the relaunched company obscured its original nature a bit by rebranding as PLBY Group, a “pleasure and lifestyle” company. That stock enjoyed a weird pop a month or so after the SPAC merger, but has been a dud for the past year.

Maybe Playboy’s track record is another reason SPACs are rejecting OnlyFans. Although with more than 600 of them looking for deals, and given the money OnlyFans makes, you’d think somebody might give in to their thirst.

-- With Bella Thorne joke by Jessica Karl

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Mark Gongloff is an editor with Bloomberg Opinion.

