Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.2 million.
The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $223.3 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 95 cents.
