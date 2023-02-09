Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $66.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.57 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $223.3 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 95 cents.

