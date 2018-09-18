OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo speaks at an event in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. The head of OPEC said that the oil cartel must stick together for the good of the global economy amid Iran facing renewed U.S. sanctions. (Jon Gambrell/Associated Press)

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates — The head of OPEC says the oil cartel must stick together for the good of the global economy as Iran faces renewed U.S. sanctions.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo says that “Iran is not only a founding member of OPEC, it’s a very important member of this organization.”

He added: “We have no choice but continue to work with all parties.”

He didn’t however address how the global oil industry immediately can replace Iranian crude supplies in an already-tight market. Benchmark Brent crude already is nearing $80 a barrel and some believe it may go even higher.

President Donald Trump, facing a midterm election in the United States, has called for more production.

Barkindo spoke Tuesday at the Gulf Intelligence Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

