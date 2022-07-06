OPEC secretary-general is dead, Nigerian officials announce

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities announced Wednesday.
Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the crude oil bloc since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times including during the pandemic when the oil price was hit with declining demand.
He was wrapping up his tenure at OPEC when he died. Before leading the oil bloc, Barkindo served led the Nigerian petroleum corporation and as the Deputy Managing Director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.