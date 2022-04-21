Placeholder while article actions load

The artificial intelligence research company OpenAI LLP wowed the public earlier this month with a platform that appeared to produce whimsical illustrations in response to text commands. Called Dall-E, a combined homage to the Disney robot Wall-E and surrealist artist Salvador Dali, the system has the ability to generate images was limited only by users’ imaginations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Want to see an armchair in the shape of an avocado? Dall-E can compose the image in an instant:

How about a high-quality image of a dog playing in a green field next to a lake? Dall-E generated a couple of options:

These aren’t amalgams of other images. They were generated from scratch by an artificial intelligence model that had been trained using a huge library of other images. Based in San Francisco, OpenAI is a research company that competes directly with Alphabet Inc.’s AI lab DeepMind. It was founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman and other entrepreneurs as a nonprofit organization that could counterbalance the AI development coming from tech giants like Google, Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. But it shifted toward becoming more of a money-making business in mid-2019, after taking a $1 billion investment from Microsoft Corp. that involved using the company’s supercomputers. Musk resigned from OpenAI’s board in 2018.

OpenAI has since become a power player in AI, making waves with a previous system called GPT-3 that can write human-like text. The technology is aimed at companies that operate customer-service chatbots, among other uses.

Dall-E also sparked some outrage over how it could put graphic designers out of business. But artists don’t have to worry just yet. For a start, the examples OpenAI has shared appear to have been carefully selected — we don’t know how it would respond to a broad range of image requests. And in one example shown in its research paper, Dall-E struggled to always produce an image of a red cube on top of a blue cube when asked:

A risk more worrying than job destruction or out-of-order cubes is that some images generated by Dall-E reflect harmful gender stereotypes and other biases. But because OpenAI has shared relatively little information about the system, it’s unclear why this is happening.

Imagine, for instance, that a fledgling media firm decides to use Dall-E to generate an image for each news story it publishes. It would be cheaper than hiring extra graphic editors, sure. But now imagine that many of the organization’s news stories included management advice, articles that normally would be accompanied by stock photos of CEOs and entrepreneurs.

Here is what OpenAI says Dall-E offers when asked for a CEO:

The first thing you might notice is that in this instance Dall-E thinks all CEOs are men.

For whatever reason, the model seems to have been trained to make that association. The consequences are obvious: When used by a media site, it could help propagate the idea that men are best suited to leading companies.

Similarly, when given the prompt “nurse,” Dall-E produced images only of women. A request for “lawyer” generated only images of men. We know this because OpenAI, to its credit, has been transparent about how biased Dall-E is, and posted these images itself in a paper about its risks and limitations.

But it seems that openness has a limit.

So far, only a few hundred people including scientists and journalists have been able to try Dall-E, according to an OpenAI spokesperson. The company says it is tightly restricting access because it wants to lessen the risk of Dall-E falling into the wrong hands and causing harm.

“If we release everything about this paper, you could see people going and replicating this model,” OpenAI’s director of research and product Mira Murati told me. “Then what is the point of building in safety and mitigation?”

For example, a Russian troll farm could use Dall-E to churn out hundreds of false images about the war in Ukraine for propaganda purposes.

I don’t buy that argument. Image-generating AI already exists in various forms, such as the app “Dream by Wombo,” which creates fanciful artwork from any prompt. Broadly speaking, AI scientists have built similar technology already, with less fanfare.

If a government or company with enough money truly wanted to build something like Dall-E to create misleading content, they could probably do so without copying OpenAI’s model, according to Stella Biderman, a lead scientist with military contractor Booze Allen Hamilton and an AI researcher. She notes that the most effective misinformation isn’t faked images, but misleading captions, for instance saying that images from the conflict in Syria are from Ukraine. OpenAI hasn’t been transparent enough about how its models work, Biderman said.(1)

A widely cited study last year found that just 15% of AI research papers published their code, making it harder for scientists to scrutinize them for errors, or replicate their findings. It echoes a broader problem in science known as replication crisis, long besetting psychology, medicine and other areas of research.

AI has the potential to transform industries and livelihoods in positive ways, by powering digital assistants like Siri and Alexa for instance. But it also has been used to damaging effect when harnessed to build social media algorithms that amplify the spread of misinformation. So it makes sense that powerful new systems should be carefully scrutinized early on.

But OpenAI has made that difficult by keeping a critical component of Dall-E secret: the source of its training data. The company is concerned that this information could be put to ill use, and considers it to be propriety information, Murati said.

Training data is critical to building AI that works properly. Biased or messy data leads to more mistakes. Murati admitted that OpenAI struggled to stop gender bias from cropping up, and the effort was like a game of whack-a-mole. At first the researchers tried removing all the overly sexualized images of women they could find in their training set because that could lead Dall-E to portray women as sexual objects. But doing so had a price. It cut the number of women in the dataset “by quite a lot,” according to Murati. “We had to make adjustments because we don’t want to lobotomize the model … . It’s really a tricky thing.”

Stopping AI from making biased judgments is one of the hardest problems facing the technology today. It’s an “industry-level problem,” Murati said.

Auditing that training can help AI in the long run, though.

Dall-E was developed by just a handful of OpenAI researchers, who worked with several experts to assess its risks, according to Murati, who said the company aims to give an additional 400 people access in the next few weeks. But the company could and should allow more scientists and academics access to its model to audit it for mistakes.

Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University who sold an AI startup to Uber Technologies, said he was concerned about the lack of insight on Dall-E’s research, which he said would never make it through a standard peer-review process. “No serious reviewer would accept a paper that doesn’t specify what the training data are,” he said.

In one recent paper titled “You Reap What You Sow,” AI scientists from a range of leading universities and research institutes warned that restricting access to powerful AI models went against the principles of open science. It also hindered research into bias. They published a table showing that of the 25 largest AI models that could generate or summarize language, fewer than half had been evaluated for bias by their creators.

The problem of bias isn’t going away from AI anytime soon. But restricting access to a small group of scientists will make it a much harder problem to solve. OpenAI needs to take a cue from its own name, and be more open with them.

(1) Biderman co-created an open-source version of OpenAI’s language model, GPT-3, together with a collective of researchers she co-founded called EleutherAI. Academics have flocked to her language model to probe its biases and limits, because they can’t do the same with OpenAI’s.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously reported for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes and is the author of “We Are Anonymous.”

