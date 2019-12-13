Bond yields fell, which hurts banks’ ability to charge more lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

Tapestry Inc., down 40 cents to $25.94

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags said the CEO of its Kate Spade business is resigning.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $31.58 to $132.05

The drug developer received regulatory approval for a muscular dystrophy treatment.

iHeartMedia Inc., up $1.08 to $15.64

Liberty Media is seeking permission to buy a larger stake in the radio broadcaster, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Exelixis Inc., up 17 cents to $17.82

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its development of a cancer treatment.

Facebook Inc., down $2.64 to $194.11

The Federal Trade Commission could block the company from integrating its messaging apps, according to media reports.

