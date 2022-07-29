Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“I don’t know how you didn’t notice that [the] speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels.” You know it’s going to be an interesting resignation letter when you get to lines such as these. That speech, the letter went on, clearly aimed at “the most vile racists.”

The author of this resignation screed is Zsuzsanna Hegedus, a long-time aide to the addressee, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. What had Orban said that she found shocking enough to quit after supporting him so devotedly?

During a visit to a Romanian town that’s home to a lot of ethnic Hungarians, Orban had pretty much repeated what he’s been dog-whistling to his base for years — except this time, with a sliver of additional, and therefore surprising, clarity.

It’s fine for Europeans to mingle with one another, Orban said, but it’s not alright for them to mix with others — non-Europeans, that is — because “we do not want to become peoples of mixed race.”

Advertisement

This lapse — if indeed it was one — is noteworthy far beyond Hungary, Romania or even the European Union. That’s because Orban has become a sort of idol and flagbearer to populists and wannabe dictators everywhere.

These range from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to his former US counterpart, Donald Trump, who’s now entertaining hopes for another turn in the White House. Steven Bannon, the Donald’s former svengali, once said that Orban “was Trump before Trump.” He meant that as a compliment, obviously.

Like all populists, Orban benefits whenever his notoriety grows in mainstream politics and media. The EU, for example, is in the midst of a drawn-out censure process against Hungary for undermining the rule of law and democratic standards. Such opprobrium from “the deep state” in Brussels only makes Orban’s star burn all the more brightly on the far right.

Advertisement

Last year, Tucker Carlson, a permanently foaming-at-the-mouth host on Fox News, aired his show from a rooftop in Budapest for a week, featuring a fawning interview with Orban and more. In May, the Conservative Political Action Conference, organized by the American Conservative Union, made a pilgrimage to Budapest for its first event in Europe. Next week, Orban will in turn drop in at CPAC Texas to take the stage with Trump.

What do the Trumpies like about Orban? In part, his anti-liberal, anti-establishment message and its angry, defiant delivery. Orban disdains multicultural, tolerant, individualistic and pluralistic versions of democracy and extols the homogenous — Christian and nativist — sort.

By “Christian,” he doesn’t necessarily mean anything particularly religious, but the exclusion of Muslims. During the refugee crisis of 2015, he used the specter of alien and dark-skinned Syrians to fire up his base and put up barbed fences. But the specter of an Islamic invasion remains, he claims. He’s also made a target of the LGBTQ crowd. A Hungarian law banning sex education in schools allegedly inspired the “Don’t Say Gay” law signed this year by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another of the movement’s aspirants.

Advertisement

Anti-Semitism, too, was always there in Orban’s subtext but never explicit. Orban has chosen the Jewish financier and philanthropist George Soros, American but born in Hungary, as his main bogeyman, plastering Soros’s face on campaign posters and such. In attacking Soros’s “globalist” vision and his international “networks,” Orban constantly plays with ancient anti-Semitic tropes.

So far, however, Orban has always been careful to preserve plausible deniability. This is how he differs from the likes of Trump, but also from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Orban admires (he wants to end the EU’s sanctions on Russia, among other things). This week, for example, Orban fired back to Hegedus that his government has a “zero-tolerance policy on anti-Semitism and racism.”

That relative restraint and discipline in the service of plausible deniability also applies to his gradual takeover of Hungary’s politics, media, universities, courts and civil society. Orban isn’t one to incite crass — January 6th-style — riots against parliament. Instead, he’s spent a decade changing obscure laws, rewriting the Hungarian constitution, tweaking the electoral system, giving jobs to cronies, and so forth.

Advertisement

Each step is incremental, and some — if they cause too much of a backlash — he even reverses. But cumulatively, the method rigs the system in his favor. The result — which so inspires America’s MAGA crowd — has been called “Goulash authoritarianism.”

His tirade in Romania is therefore intriguing. It’s one thing for Orban to drop words such as “replacement” into his speeches — a dog whistle to white supremacists and their “Great Replacement Theory,” but seemingly innocuous to other people. It’s another to give speeches that sound like passages of the Nuremberg Race Laws of 1935.

An accidental slip? Or a sign of growing confidence, signaling a clearer line in future? Orban, in his smallish country, has less power than Trump did or Putin does. But — not least in the US — he bears watching.

More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

•

Europe Is Faking Solidarity, and Putin Knows It: Andreas Kluth

•

Europe’s Natural-Gas Crisis Is Worse Than It Looks: Javier Blas

•

The Days of ‘ Germany Knows Best’ Are Over: Maria Tadeo

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics. A former editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist, he is author of “Hannibal and Me.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article