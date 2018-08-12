COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Symphony has announced a new contract with its 47 musicians taking effect next month.

The three-year collective-bargaining agreement provides a 3 percent raise for musicians. It also adds additional weeks of paid work to the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, resulting in 28 weeks of guaranteed work for compensation by the third year.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the deal continues peaceful labor relations between the orchestra and musicians dating to a 2008 strike.

The agreement additionally extends access to employer group-health insurance over three years, continuing a benefit put in place in April.

The symphony’s 2018-19 season begins Sept. 21 with “In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony,” featuring pieces inspired by the Disney film “Fantasia.”

