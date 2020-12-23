A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.
Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.
The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October.
Overall, orders for transportation equipment rose by 1.9%. Demand for commercial aircraft fell by 2.9% as the airline industry continued to be battered by a slump in travel due to the pandemic.
Oren Klachkin, an economist at Oxford Economics, noted the slowdown in overall orders and said “factory activity is set to grind forward in a low gear in 2021.” He said this would reflect weaker spending on consumer goods and a slowing in economic momentum.
