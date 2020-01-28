The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9%, the biggest decline since a 1.1% setback in April.
Business investment has been hurt over the past year by uncertainties generated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Now that agreement has been reached on a Phase One deal, there is hope that a more stable outlook on trade will convince businesses to start investing again to expand and modernize their operations.
Demand for commercial aircraft fell a sharp 74.7 percent, reflecting the struggle Boeing has had getting its troubles Boeing has had with its troubled 737 Max plane following two fatal crashes.
