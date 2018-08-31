This June 28, 2016 photo, shows the Oregon Health & Science University Campus in Portland, Ore. The only remaining doctor in Oregon’s only heart transplant program has resigned, leaving the state with no medical facilities that can perform the life-saving procedure. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that Oregon Health & Science University will transfer the 20 patients on its waiting list to other transplant centers. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) (Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The only Oregon hospital to offer heart transplants is ending its program indefinitely, just days after announcing it would suspend the program for 14 days to regroup.

Oregon Health & Science University has lost all four of the doctors on the heart transplant team and can no longer perform the operations or provide post-operative care.

The Portland hospital said Friday that it is aggressively recruiting heart transplant specialists to restart its 32-year-old program but cannot provide any timeline.

All 20 patients that were on the transplant waitlist have either been transferred to other medical centers or have opted to stay with OHSU.

The University of Washington says it has accepted eight patients to its program.

The hospital also is evaluating 327 post-transplant patients to see how to meet their needs.

