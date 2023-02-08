O'Reilly Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $528.6 million. The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $8.37 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.71 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.17 billion, or $33.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.41 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $35.75 to $36.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.5 billion.

