Organon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108 million.
The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $917 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.17 billion.
Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.45 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGN