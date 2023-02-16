Organon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108 million. On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 81 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $917 million, or $3.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.17 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.15 billion to $6.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGN

GiftOutline Gift Article