Orion Engineered Carbons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported profit of $106.2 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.03 billion.
Orion Engineered Carbons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share.
