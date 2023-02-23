Osisko Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL — MONTREAL — Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.5 million.
The mining royalty and exploration company posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $167.5 million.
