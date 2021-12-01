The World Bank is expected to decide this week whether to release around $500 million to help those facing imminent starvation. Early reports suggest this will be earmarked only for the health sector. So clinics will receive some funding, but they will be swamped with the needs of a starving population. Whatever happens, it is clear no aid drops or community-level food distribution can meet the needs of a country where all but 3% of households are expected to fall below the poverty line in the coming months. Just days ago, Afghanistan’s Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan called on the global community to help prevent the crisis from deepening. There was no immediate relief following meetings of Taliban officials with separate delegations of U.S. and European officials in Doha over the past week.