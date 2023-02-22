Outfront Media: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $96.1 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 69 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $59.2 million, or 34 cents per share.

The billboard, transit and digital display advertising company, based in New York, posted revenue of $494.7 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $311.3 million. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

