High prices are great for industry profits, but risk storing up trouble: Ballooning car loan repayments (the monthly average is now almost $650 for a new vehicle and close to $500 for a used car) erode household budgets and provide customers with a lasting reminder of who took advantage. Dealers need to tread especially carefully, or risk being dislodged in the long run by alternative ways of selling cars.

It’s hard to overstate just how frustrating buying a car has become in the past year. In the U.S., a majority of new cars currently sell for more than the manufacturer’s recommended sticker price; buyers are pressured to accept dealer-arranged financing they don’t really need; and some used models cost more than the equivalent new vehicle (as this avoids a long wait).

Manufacturers have far less to complain about. Most have been able to offset soaring costs for parts and raw materials by raising prices and prioritizing production of their most expensive models.

Stellantis NV, owner of the Ram and Jeep brands, achieved a 16% operating margin in North America last year, which is similar to the financial returns of luxury sportscar maker Porsche. Dealers are also doing okay. The profit margins of some large U.S. auto dealers have doubled compared with pre-pandemic levels.

But auto production will eventually return to a more normal pace. Once that happens, the industry is keen to avoid returning to its self-sabotaging price-cutting habits. Rather than crowd dealer parking lots with vehicles, manufacturers like Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG plan to operate with much leaner inventory. Instead of having customers haggle at the dealer for a discount, they want customers to place orders weeks in advance, which should help manufacturers better control pricing.

Investors are pleased because the automakers struggled in the past to generate adequate returns. There is a fine line, though, between financial discipline and brand-damaging price increases.

Carmakers are warning dealers not to mark up prices higher than the recommended sticker price. While dealers are partly having to compensate for the sales volumes they’ve lost, they shouldn’t get too greedy.

New entrants like Tesla Inc. and Rivian are circumventing state franchise laws and selling direct to consumers. Rivian’s pricing missteps show the approach isn’t guaranteed to keep customers happy, and Tesla also has raised prices in the past year. But in general theirs is a more transparent approach that some established manufacturers are understandably keen to copy: Volvo Car AB plans to shift sales entirely online by 2030.

Following a more than 40% yearly jump in used car prices, customers who trade in a vehicle at least have some financial muscle when they purchase a new one. In contrast, first-time buyers or those expanding vehicles fleets have been exposed to the full force of price increases.

If overcharged, they won’t just bear a grudge and shop elsewhere next time: They may end up owing far more than their vehicle is worth once car prices normalize, impairing their ability to afford another vehicle.

Indeed in the longer term, the danger is that purchasing a vehicle becomes unaffordable for lower-income consumers. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares is among those sounding the alarm about future affordability, even as his company benefits from today’s strong pricing. Stellantis last week said it expects to double revenue by 2030 and maintain double-digit profit margins as it rolls out more electric vehicles.

Tavares intends to squeeze suppliers and European dealer costs to keep such cars affordable. Highly profitable automakers also should consider copying Rivian’s newfound humility and cut car buyers some slack. Otherwise, the industry might pay the price down the road.

