CHICAGO — American Airlines says a passenger’s electronic cigarette caused a small fire on a flight from Las Vegas to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the e-cigarette’s battery overheated shortly after Flight 168 landed Friday night. Scott says flight attendants stamped out the fire.

No one was injured. The 138 passengers and crew of six taxied to a gate.

Scott says the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, which tracks such events.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.