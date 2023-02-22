Overstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah — MIDVALE, Utah — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The online discount retailer posted revenue of $404.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466.6 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.2 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSTK