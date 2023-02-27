Ovintiv: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.
The energy company posted revenue of $3.21 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.64 billion, or $14.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.46 billion.
