Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio — TOLEDO, Ohio — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124 million. On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $2.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $12.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.76 billion.

