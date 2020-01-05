It would take 12 days for a British person to surpass the annual carbon output of people in six more African nations: Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea and Burkina Faso, Oxfam said.

The group came to its conclusions based on calculations using per capita emissions data compiled by the Global Carbon Atlas, which tracks global greenhouse gas emissions. Oxfam used data from 2017, the last year for which complete data is available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD