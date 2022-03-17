PagerDuty Inc., up $5.60 to $32.45.

The software developer’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cheniere Energy Inc., up $2.41 to $128.29.

The U.S. granted permission for additional sales to to Europe as it seeks to cut its dependence on Russian oil and gas.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $3.75 to $30.06.

The clothing and accessories maker handily beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

SecureWorks Corp., down $1.53 to $11.31.

The information security services provider gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., down $1.52 to $13.35.

The maker of agricultural products is buying Marrone Bio Innovations.

Devon Energy Corp., up $5.06 to $57.52.