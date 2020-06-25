Hafeez, without sharing specific details, said a process to remove the 150 pilots who possessed tainted licenses had been initiated.
“We will make it sure that unqualified pilots never fly aircraft again,” he told The Associated Press.
The move by PIA to ground the pilots comes a day after the country’s aviation minister, Ghulam Sarqar Khan, said 262 out of 860 pilots in the country had “fake” licenses. He made the revelation while presenting preliminary findings to parliament of a probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 aircraft crash in Karachi.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.