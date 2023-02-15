Palomar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LA JOLLA, Calif. — LA JOLLA, Calif. — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million. On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 82 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.2 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $334.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLMR

GiftOutline Gift Article