Palomar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.8 million.
The insurance holding company posted revenue of $88.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $87.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $52.2 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $334.6 million.
