Pan American Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $172.8 million in its fourth quarter.
The silver mining company posted revenue of $375.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS