Pan American Silver: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 22, 2023 at 6:33 p.m. EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $172.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $375.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

