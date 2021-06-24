A: It happens far less than you would expect. I’ve been bringing Yummy here for three years and we’ve had two situations, both of which were my fault because I didn’t take him out and I didn’t read the tea leaves. But there was one funny story where we had a new vendor in, and we were pitching them on expanding distribution to Petco. It was my turn to present and I brought Yummy in the room with me and he went to the head of that company and peed for about a minute right in front of him. I got down on my knees and I cleaned it up. And the next day they said that they’re going to expand distribution and the deal closer was me on my knees, cleaning up the pee from Yummy.