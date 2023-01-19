P&G ups sales outlook but higher costs hit 2Q profits

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper, raised its full-year sales outlook, though the consumer products giant cautioned that higher commodity prices continue to squeeze profits. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The upgraded outlook, issued Thursday, came as the Cincinnati-based company reported lower fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales from a year ago, though the results beat Wall Street expectations.

Like many consumer product makers, P&G has been forced to raise prices on its wide array of products to offset higher costs in transportation, labor and other areas. In the latest quarter, P&G said it had to hike prices by 10%. Still, shoppers have remained fairly resilient to buying essentials, and the company has offered various cheaper options within its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.

“The consumer is holding up remarkably well in the U.S.,” P&G finance chief Andre Schulten told reporters on a call Thursday. “We don’t see any significant shifts that are notable.”

P&G reported earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in the year-ago period.

The results were slightly above Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The company said that beauty products increased on average by 9%, while fabric and home care saw increases of 13%.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.77 billion in the period, down 1% from $20.95 billion in the year-ago period. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.61 billion.

The company said it projects total sales for the current fiscal year to range between unchanged and a 1% drop, up from its previous forecast of a 1% to 3% decline. The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook but said it could be at the lower end of guidance because of higher commodity and material costs.

In premarket trading, shares slipped nearly 2% to $142.80.

