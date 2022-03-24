P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite made the comments under repeated questions from lawmakers who characterized the company’s actions as a willful decision to break U.K. labor law. Hebblethwaite said the company is offering workers generous compensation after firing them without notice last week.

The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai company DP World, dismissed the workers as part of a restructuring plan P&O says was needed to save the business. The fired workers will be replaced by cheaper staff provided by a third-party crew provider.