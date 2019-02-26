LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John’s closed out a tough year on a weak note but said it expects improvement in 2019.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based pizza chain said sales at established locations in North America dropped 8 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago. International same-store sales were down 3 percent.

But Papa John’s said Tuesday it’s confident it can stem those losses this year with new products and new leadership. It expects same-store sales will be down 1 to 5 percent in North America this year and flat to positive 3 percent internationally.

Papa John’s is trying to turn things around after a difficult year that saw its founder, John Schnatter, resign as chairman after using a racial slur during a company conference call. Schnatter had resigned as CEO in 2017 after he blamed weak pizza sales on the NFL player protests.

Earlier this month, activist investment firm Starboard Value invested $200 million in the chain and Papa John’s named Starboard CEO Jeff Smith as its chairman.

Schnatter still holds one-third of the company’s shares and remains on Papa John’s board. But the addition of Smith and two other board members — including Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie — will dilute his influence.

In the fourth quarter, Papa John’s lost $14 million, or 44 cents per share. That was down from an 81-cent profit in the October-December period a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 15 cents per share. That fell short of Wall Street’s forecast of 17 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Papa John’s said fourth-quarter revenue fell 20 percent to $374 million. That was also lower than analysts forecast.

Papa John’s said it expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $1.00 to $1.20 per share. That would be down from $1.34 in 2018.

Papa John’s shares were up $1.21, or almost 3 percent, at $43 in after-hours trading Tuesday.

