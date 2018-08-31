NEW YORK — The founder of Papa John’s has filed a lawsuit against the company, its board of directors and CEO in the latest twist in the drama surrounding the pizza chain.

John Schnatter filed the lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery asking the court to help stop what he sees as irreparable harm being done to the company. Schnatter resigned in July as Papa John’s chairman after a report that he used a racial slur during a media training session. But he remains the Louisville, Kentucky-based company’s biggest shareholder.

The complaint filed Thursday is sealed but Schnatter’s representatives say it alleges that CEO Steve Ritchie and the board of Papa John’s International Inc. are harming the company by repeatedly breaching their duties.

Papa John’s says Schnatter’s lawsuit is without merit.

