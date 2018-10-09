NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

PPG Industries Inc., down $11.02 to $98.56

The maker of paints and coatings said higher costs for materials and weaker demand from China and elsewhere will hurt its results.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $4.48 to $54.90

The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Nelson Peltz is evaluating a bid for the company.

Perrigo Co., down $1.31 to $71.49

The Dublin-based drugmaker said Uwe Roehrhoff is stepping down as CEO.

Snap Inc., down 48 cents to $7

Analysts at MoffettNathanson lowered their price target on the stock to $6.50 from $8 and said the company is “quickly running out of money.”

Netflix Inc., up $6.61 to $335.71

The company said it has chosen New Mexico as the site of a new U.S. production hub.

Starbucks Corp., up $1.17 to $57.71

Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman disclosed a $900 million stake in the coffee chain.

Helen of Troy Ltd., up $1.57 to $124.27

The personal and household products company reported quarterly results that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Blackbaud Inc., down $12.63 to $77.38

The cloud-based software company cut its earnings and revenue projections.

