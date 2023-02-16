Paramount Global-B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21 million.
The company posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $30.15 billion.
