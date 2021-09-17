Relations between Canberra and Washington have had their ups and downs, but always within a framework of Australian dependence, and the odd bout of paranoia that a powerful ally would abandon it. Using American technology to go nuclear in the defense industry is a leap, but not nearly so great as that of December 1941. With Japanese troops marching down the Malayan peninsula toward Singapore, then-prime minister John Curtin declared: “Without any inhibitions of any kind, I make it quite clear that Australia looks to America, free of any pangs as to our traditional links or kinship with Britain.”The U.K. is an interesting ingredient in this naval fracas. Singapore, where I live, is full of reminders of British rule — and its failings. Once the U.K. was driven out by Japan, the country became almost irrelevant to security in the Asia-Pacific. It lingered a bit after the war, in a caretaker role and as part of arrangements to protect Malaysia and Singapore. Post-Brexit, the U.K. has been casting around for a role in Asia. Could piggy-backing with the U.S. and former colonies like Australia be the way to go?