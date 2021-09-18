The deal had been kept under wraps, so its announcement caused a splash. As recently as June, France seemed to think things were going well enough: President Emmanuel Macron was photographed putting his arms around Morrison during the premier’s visit to France. Macron has gone so far as to recall his ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations. The U.S. and Australia say they understand France’s pique, but have given no indication the new accord is open for reconsideration. (Even when tension flared between former presidents Jacques Chirac and George W. Bush over the Iraq war, France did not recall its envoy.) Canberra’s ties with Washington, close for 80 years, have become still more intimate. China tends to view Australia as a proxy for the U.S. but far easier to push around because its economy is much smaller. Australia is also more dependent on China’s purchases of wine, education services and minerals — and as a strategic player, it’s middling at best. Throw in Beijing’s military buildup in the South China Sea, as well as the rifts that have opened up with the U.S., and you can see how Australia would be anxious.