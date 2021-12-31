It’s Awkward Being a Woman in the Metaverse: Meeting people in virtual reality is fun but messier than Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the future. And beware foul-mouthed kids and the griefers.
How Frances Haugen Left Mark Zuckerberg Speechless: The whistleblower leaked tens of thousands of documents about the company’s algorithms. She could succeed where others have failed. It’s one of the most important moments in the history of the company now called Meta Platforms Inc..
For Tesla, Facebook and Others, AI’s Flaws Are Getting Harder to Ignore: Investors are pouring money into artificial intelligence, despite clear setbacks in self-driving cars, social media and even healthcare.
Much ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Is Still People Behind a Screen: Startups can rake in investment by hiding how their systems are powered by humans. But such secrecy can be exploitative.
Facial Recognition Has Its Limits. Just Ask the ‘Super-Recognizers’: An elite police team in London with the ability to recognize thousands of different people is outperforming the technology — for now.
