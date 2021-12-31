The year 2022 is shaping up to be one in which Big Tech sees a bigger clampdown than ever before from regulators, stemming attempts to grow into new markets and forcing redesigns of some of their most lucrative and addictive features. Most of the action will come from Europe. The U.K. will launch one of the most sweeping content policing laws outside China to force social media companies to stem hate speech and misinformation with its Online Safety Act. The European Union will follow with its own similar rules called the Digital Services Act, though it may take till 2023 to pass. Big Tech will also refrain from making as many killer acquisitions, knowing that European antitrust regulators, some emboldened by new powers, are more likely to clamp down on them. The U.K.’s decision to reverse Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy at the tail end of 2021 was an omen of what’s to come.From the Year Behind Us: