Parsons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CENTREVILLE, Va. — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.7 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion.

