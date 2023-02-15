Parsons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. — CENTREVILLE, Va. — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $28.1 million.
The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $96.7 million, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.
Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion.
