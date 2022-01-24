Brunch spots also have their own clientele. At CÉ LA VI, a sprawling rooftop with an infinity pool and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower on the planet, a group of Russian tourists cloaked in Balenciaga leather strained their necks to snap selfies on a recent Saturday morning. Businessmen flashed Rolexes as they loaded up on Parker House rolls. A table of well-coiffed young women debated the best place to get breast implants.