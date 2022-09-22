Passenger arrested after seen punching a flight attendant

FORT WORTH, Texas — Passengers and crew members restrained a passenger who was caught on video slugging a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight.
The president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the union representing American’s cabin crews, said the passenger had exhibited “dangerous, life-threatening behavior.”
“Thankfully, the crew and passengers subdued the passenger, and the flight landed safely,” said the union official, Julie Hedrick. “This violent behavior puts the safety of all passengers and crew in jeopardy and must stop.”
Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said American has banned the man from ever traveling on the airline. He said American was helping law enforcement investigate the incident.