Investors won’t be the only ones who benefit from more disclosure. With corporate wage data, scholars and think tanks will be better able to study the impact of wages on workers and families, the economy, and the political and social environment; journalists will be better able to evaluate companies’ treatment of workers; and lawmakers and regulators will be better able to direct government assistance where it’s needed most. Those insights are urgently needed when the middle class, once the hallmark of a proud market-based U.S. economy, is shrinking, living standards for many Americans are declining, reliance on public assistance is growing, the economy is decelerating and trust in institutions is eroding.