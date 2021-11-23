The second problem is that laboratories often share test results before providers have a chance to review them in the context of the patient’s history and exam. During an appointment, most of us explain to patients what diagnoses we’re considering and the tests we’re ordering and why. But that context may be lost when the patient sees scary results. A family member of mine once called at midnight to tell me he had a low “anion gap.” (He pronounced “anion” with the accent on the second syllable, so it took me a minute at that hour to even figure out what he was talking about.) Anion gaps are calculated values on electrolyte laboratory reports. They need to be interpreted in the context of other lab values and kidney function, and they’re generally concerning only when high. Those that are just barely out of normal range (as his was) can be utterly harmless. But try telling someone that a “gap” is something that’s OK to have. Even the common medical use of the phrase “negative results” to mean not having something bad (such as an infection or cancer) can trip up the average lay person, for whom “negative” often implies “bad.”