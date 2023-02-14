Patria Investments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — Patria Investments Ltd. (PAX) on Tuesday reported net income of $46.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $91.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93 million, or 63 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $258.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAX

