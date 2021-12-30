From the Year Behind Us:
Bank Executive Bonuses Feed a Bull Market in Bragging Rights: Wall Street’s leaders have been getting extra bonus share awards this year. But the boom in investment banking has been driven by the flood of public money unleashed to support economies through Covid.
Think Italian Banks Are Bad? Look at Germany! A Deutsche Bank analyst got in trouble ahead of the country’s elections in September for pointing out the need to reform German banking. If the new government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz can’t grasp the nettle, broader European reform will be impossible.
Bank of America Shows Rivals Are Leaving Money on the Table: Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. could all learn from Bank of America Corp. about how to get more interest for investors. The answer? Buy Treasuries.
Is Whistle-Blowing Really Worth $200 Million? A record pay out for information that helped prosecute market manipulation was a real headscratcher: It’s important to preserve incentives and encourage people to come forward, but how much is too much?
Central Banks Want to Issue Digital Coins But There’s a Major Trade-Off: From the U.S. Federal Reserve to the monetary authority of Bhutan in the Himalayas, everyone was checking out digital currencies. But there are big risks to both having them and not having them.
