In finance, the year ahead will be a busy one for Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has pledged to crack down on everything from new forms of retail trading and crypto to private equity. It should also be a big year for Lael Brainard, promoted to Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, who will want to further influence bank regulation even though there will also be a new Vice-Chair for Supervision sometime soon. Central banks in the U.S., U.K. and Europe have all shown concern about high issuance and loose standards in the loans that back private equity buyouts. The European Central Bank is considering hitting the underwriters of the most aggressive buyout loans with extra capital charges. Meanwhile, the investment banks are hoping that all kinds of dealmaking, capital raising and trading revenue will stay near their recent high or record levels. Some areas like bond trading have begin to slow, but global M&A has easily beaten 2007’s record of $4.1 trillion. But the hot streak (and the bonuses that will come of it) has been fueled by ultra-low interest rates and all the central bank and government support unleashed during the Covid pandemic. Those extraordinary measures are likely to be withdrawn in 2022. In the U.S. at least, rate rises are on the way. Higher interest rates could be helpful to lenders’ income, but stock market traders will be watching through their fingers.