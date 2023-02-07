Paycom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OKLAHOMA CITY — OKLAHOMA CITY — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $80 million. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $370.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $443 million to $445 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.7 billion.

